Contract details

Contract details page will give you access to:

 

Contract Number & Header

Philips Service Contract number and header

 

Start and End Date

Start and End Date of the Contract Service Plan – name of the Service Contract

 

Customer Purchase Order Number

 

Location

Location name associated with the Installed Products covered by a given Contract.

 

Account

Account name associated with the Installed Products covered by a given Contract.

 

Related Items:

 

Contract Inquiry

Allows you to send an inquiry** regarding a contract.
Contract details menu

Moreover, you may also see the following tabs:

 

Cases

Cases covered by this particular Contract

 

Installed Products

Installed Products covered by this Contract

 

Entitlements

Entitlements** will provide information on Contract details such as:

  • Initial, Onsite, Uptime and Parts Delivery SLAs (Service Level Agreement)
  • Number of Preventative Maintenance visits
  • Included Service Types and Spare Parts

 

Documents

Documents relating to Installed Products covered by a given Contract such as:

  • Customer Service Reports (CSR) / Action Notification Report (ANR) - Engineer’s summary of the service performed.
  • Test and Inspection Results - Predicitive Maintenance specific report based on the feedback from the engineer.

By default, you will see documents created within 60 days. You can always change the filter criteria by clicking Adjust display criteria button.

 

** Depending on the country and/or authorization assigned to the user, information/functionality may or may not be visible/available.

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

