Philips

    Managed services banner

    Managed Services

    A partnership for today’s challenges and tomorrow’s reality

    What are Managed Services partnerships?

    Managed Services is our comprehensive, vendor neutral solution designed to guide and support you in achieving optimized business outcomes. Working in close partnership as an extension of your team, we go beyond traditional Managed Equipment Services by treating technology as an enabler rather than an outcome. Our flexible agreements are grounded in actionable data insights, to support you in making confident investment decisions.
    This solution is designed to address the rising demand for clinical services and increased pressure from regulators to improve quality and patient outcomes, combined with the ability to handle ageing medical equipment and capital investment limitations.

    Designed for every stakeholder

    Our customers are looking for a partner who takes responsibility for planning and managing the complexity of their equipment, technology, and systems (including AI), based on current and future needs. Sharing risk and reward, we partner with you to encourage clinical, operational, financial and experiential transformation, empowering you to drive change and ensure patient and staff satisfaction. 

     

    At Philips we understand that the challenges of managing technology can vary depending upon your role and responsibilities. Discover how Managed Services can help you excel by selecting one of the 4 videos:
    Medical Head of Department (Clinical perspective)

    Relying on medical equipment and technology to improve clinical outcomes requires confident decision-making.
    Head of Department (Operational perspective)

    Achieving your cost improvement targets in the face of rising patient numbers and limited capacity, impacts departmental efficiency.
    Head of Financial Services (Financial perspective)

    Capital constraints and budget reductions affect your ability to plan for the future and remain competitive.
    Senior Executive (Overall & experiential perspective)

    Your growth, revenue, and talent retention, (while ensuring quality care), suffer when services underperform.

    A structured approach for continuous improvement

    We work closely to align ourselves with your strategic priorities, guided by key performance indicators (KPIs) and business outcome objectives. The intent is to engage in a responsive approach to technology management, ensuring continued delivery of high quality patient care with a predictable cashflow. We organize for success by following a structured approach to assist you in improving all aspects of technology-based operations.
    Assessment & Planning

      • Assessment & Planning

         

        Building a futureproof plan enabling clinical procedures with an optimal patient and business outcome.
      Financial Services

         

        Defining the optimal finance model for your business, improving your cashflow and balance sheet.
      Selection & Procurement

         

        Providing vendor-agnostic procurement services and clinical freedom of choice.
      Program Management

         

        Offering a single point of contact for managing daily operations and guaranteeing success of the partnership.
      Performance Management

         

        Monitoring performance and driving continuous operational improvement.
      Operate & Maintain

         

        Training staff and ensuring high availability of up-to-date systems in line with agreed quality and regulatory requirements.
      Delivery & Implementation

         

        Taking care of installation, integration and site readiness for clinical procedures, without disrupting patient flows.
      Technology management cover

      Why strategic technology management is emerging as a key operational discipline in healthcare


      Read how to create an effective strategic technology management partnership and shift the burden by sharing the risks and rewards.
      Why partner with Philips?

      Proven track record in long term strategic partnerships

      Control and flexibility

      Technology plan with data driven improvement

      Key benefits

      Flexible, integrated, future-proof technology
      Driving positive change
      Patient and staff experience
      Performance Management
      Optimised technology maintenance
      Defined total cost of ownership
      Financial Engineering
      Working in true partnership

      Flexible, integrated, future-proof technology


      Working in partnership to deliver flexible, right fit, artificial intelligence (AI) enabled technology and service management plans. Agreements are grounded in actionable data insights, supporting customers to make confident investment decisions.

      Driving positive change


      Leveraging our transformation expertise to drive positive change, deliver cutting-edge facilities through assessment of equipment and service needs, clinical service modelling, infrastructure planning, strategic design and change management programmes.

      Patient and staff experience


      Improving patient and staff journeys through workflow optimisation, enabling access to immersive experiential and ergonomic technology, research and training programmes.

      Performance Management


      Providing access to real-time metrics through integrated information management systems and comprehensive LEAN training programmes, enabling continuous service improvement.

      Optimised technology maintenance


      Managing essential upgrades, streamlining and optimising maintenance and maximising asset utilisation and system availability.

      Defined total cost of ownership


      Designed to optimise the total cost of ownership (TCO) by rationalising investments and streamlining over time, providing risk transfer and access to gainshare mechanisms.

      Financial Engineering


      Our Managed Services are supported through a range of flexible, cost-effective, financing and financial planning models, tailored to meet specific budgetary requirements.

      Working in true partnership


      Providing customers with a single point of contact to engage stakeholders, align around shared goals and deliver on agreed KPIs. Our Managed Services go beyond equipment, partnering to solve clinical, patient and staff experiential, operational and financial challenges.

      Hospitals around the globe are working with Philips Managed Services

        Managed Services addresses your quadruple aim goals

        Improved patient experience

        • Improve turnaround time, average procedure time and wait time
        • Training to support clinical excellence, including detection of potential clinical deteriorations

        Better health outcomes​

        • Reduce patient prep time, procedure time and post procedure lab time
        • Increase volume within resource allocations

        Improved staff experience​

        • Minimise variation with a consistent staff experience using streamlined technological tools and clinical processes
        • Improve operational efficiency

        Lower ​cost of care​

        • Reduce variation and remove barriers to clinical upgrades for improved throughput. Optimise total cost of ownership.
        • Simplified data collection and analysis for better asset utilisation and fleet management. Maximise system availability and utilisation.
