Anasayfa
Philips - Ana sayfaya gitmek için buraya tıklayın

Terimleri ara

back to web page
Case Details
Tips and recommendations
Case List one

Case list view can help you to quickly find information by applying the following filters:

 

Priority: filter cases by selecting the case priority on the drop-down list

Case number: search by entering case number

Subject: search by typing the word that is on the case title

Modality: select specific Modalities from the drop down list

Product Name: search by typing the name of the product

Status (New, In Progress, Complete): filter by status from the drop-down list

Location: search by typing the name of the product

Event Type: filter cases by event type from the drop-down list

Start Date: you can filter by selecting date range from the dropdown list

 

The list can be sorted by clicking the column headers.
Case List two

Next to the above, you will find the following buttons:

 

Export: allows you to export cases to the csv formatted file

All Cases: after clicking all cases will be listed. By default, this button is active

Open Cases: after clicking, cases with status ’New’ and ’In Progress’ will be listed

History: after clicking, cases with status ’Complete’ will be listed

Planned: after clicking, cases with planned visits will be listed

Closed Before dd/mm/yyyy*: after clicking, cases closed before dd/mm/yyyy will be listed

Clear Filter: deletes previously established filters

* This button allows a user to view cases from Philips legacy system and please note that this button is not available in all countries.

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

Sitemiz Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome veya Firefox'un en son sürümüyle en iyi şekilde görüntülenebilir.