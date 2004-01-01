Lumify's Standard cart is a multi-functional cart with an integrated design. The cart is designed to carry a variety of tablet sizes while also offering extra features to essential appliances in a healthcare setting.
<LineBreak/>
Learn more about the Standard Cart for Lumify in the specification table below.
<LineBreak/>
The product includes: Tabletop with handle, storage bin for probes and gel bottle, removable printer shelf, lockable storage basket, and holder for the Lumify iOS battery pack.
Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.
The tilt and swivel features for optimum viewing comfort.
Tilt swivel Functionality
The tilt and swivel features for optimum viewing comfort.
Tilt swivel Functionality
The tilt and swivel features for optimum viewing comfort.
Easy to maneuver
Easy to maneuver
Easy to maneuver
Easy to maneuver
Easy to maneuver
Easy to maneuver
Easy to maneuver
Related products
Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.