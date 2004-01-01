Terimleri ara

Optional Storage Bin

for Advanced & Standard Cart for Lumify

An optional large capacity storage bin with post clamp assembly. The storage Basket Bin can be positioned in a variety of ways on the pole of both Advanced and Standard carts for Lumify. <LineBreak/> Learn more about the Optional Storage bin for Advanced & Standard Cart for Lumify in the specification table below.

Teknik özellikler

Optional Storage Bin
Optional Storage Bin
Dimensions top LxWxH
  • 252mm x 157mm x 224mm
Dimensions bottom LxWxH
  • 240mm x 145mm x 224mm
