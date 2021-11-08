Terimleri ara

Healthcare operations

While working with healthcare providers around the world, we discovered that the answers to many of the challenges and opportunities faced by the healthcare system lie within healthcare operations management. We found that integrating the role of people, process and technology in a new operating model helped unlock real value.

Featured

Customer Story

A people powered approach: Discover the importance of operations management in healthcare

Innovative operations management integrates quantitative and qualitative aspects of management to enable healthcare organizations to improve productivity and satisfaction, improve financial health, reduce waiting lines, shorten cycle times and improve patient’s overall experience. In short, changing the operating model from a way of working to a way of winning.


Our partnership with McKenzie Health is a great example of this and shows the importance of innovating with people at the heart.

Read more

Latest stories

Featured services

Customer stories

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Sitemiz Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome veya Firefox'un en son sürümüyle en iyi şekilde görüntülenebilir.