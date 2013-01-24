Technology Maximizer is a program that runs in tandem with your RightFit Customer Service Agreement*. For a predictable subscription fee, you can have the latest available software and hardware technology releases for a fraction of the cost of purchasing them individually. No need to wait for budget approval. No need to buy individual upgrades. No hassle. Just a cost-effective way to manage ongoing technology upgrades through your operational budget.

Technology Maximizer secures all your Philips imaging equipment with the same technology release level**, reducing maintenance complexity and simplifying lifecycle management across hospital departments. So you’ll have the peace of mind of knowing you’ll always be first to take advantage of technology innovations, and can enhance patient care with imaging equipment that is up to date.





* Eligible RightFit service agreements are available with Technology Maximizer depending on your region.

** Eligible release level depends on system configuration and region.