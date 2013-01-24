Anasayfa
CPM Only Functionality
Case details
We offer the ability to activate End of Life Subscription for Installed Products. Using this functionality, you can generate EOL statements for individual installed products as well as receive automatically generated e-mails for products going End of Life.
EOL subscription
  1. To enable the EOL Subscription, go to My Profile.
  2. Tick the box ‘End of Life Subscription’.
  3. Select the number of months for which you would like to receive EOL mail.
The selected numbed of months defines the ‘window’ from which the system will send an e‑mail based on a installed product’s EOL. When multiple products reach their EOL on the same date, the user will receive only subscription e-mail.
Generate mail

Generate Individual Installed Product EOL Mail

 

  1. On the Installed Product Details page click on the ‘Generate EOL Mail’ button. Upon clicking the button, you will receive EOL Mail.
EOL Mail button is visible only to the user with active EOL Subscription.





