Capsule Chart Xpress Intelligent solution for charting vital signs

Capsule Chart Xpress is a flexible, cost-effective way to eliminate much of the time, hassle and error of manually charting vital signs required in non-critical care areas. It transforms existing spot check monitors into connected solutions that capture, validate and periodically deliver vital signs from the bedside to the EMR. With Chart Xpress, charting vital signs can be performed in seconds, giving care teams more time with patients.