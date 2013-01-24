To learn more about Philips enterprise telehealth programs, please call us at 1-866-554-4776 or click below.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.I understand
Advanced algorithms
Advanced algorithms
Advanced algorithms
Behavioral science foundation²
Behavioral science foundation²
Behavioral science foundation²
Clinical and operational support and training
Clinical and operational support and training
Clinical and operational support and training
Platform for effective care collaboration
Platform for effective care collaboration
Platform for effective care collaboration
Advanced algorithms
Advanced algorithms
Advanced algorithms
Behavioral science foundation²
Behavioral science foundation²
Behavioral science foundation²
Clinical and operational support and training
Clinical and operational support and training
Clinical and operational support and training
Platform for effective care collaboration
Platform for effective care collaboration
Platform for effective care collaboration
By combining leading telehealth technologies that monitor and educate, with a transformed clinical model that unites former factionalized care team members, the eIAC program brings a concentration of effort to the small number of patients that utilize the majority of your system’s resources and funds.
Treating patients with complex chronic conditions—the most acute 5% of the patient population—often takes up 50% of a health system’s resources.³ The eIAC program can help lower the cost of quality care for these patients. In a study at Banner Health, the eIAC program¹:
Ürünü görüntüle
Ürünü görüntüle
Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.I understand
Sitemiz Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome veya Firefox'un en son sürümüyle en iyi şekilde görüntülenebilir.