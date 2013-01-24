Anasayfa
Philips - Ana sayfaya gitmek için buraya tıklayın

Terimleri ara

eCareCoordinator Clinical dashboard for ambulatory health

eCareCoordinator

Clinical dashboard for ambulatory health

Benzer ürünler bul

To learn more about Philips enterprise telehealth programs, please call us at 1-866-554-4776 or click below.

Bizimle iletişime geçin
Features
Patient and population management

Patient and population management

Provides a patient-specific risk score with 50+ gradations of risk and flexible dashboard that allows for efficient individual patient and population review on one screen.
Patient communication and engagement

Patient communication and engagement

With eCareCoordinator, clinicians can connect with patients using 2-way live video, allowing for more accurate assessment; gain insight into patients' living environments by attaching photos to their record; and access a comprehensive log of care plan activity - past, present and future - in calender view.
Connected care and collaboration across the enterprise

Connected care and collaboration across the enterprise

The platform features such as Issues, Tasks, Calendar and Sticky Notes provide powerful and intuitive communications capability that ensures alignment across the extended care teams. By connecting and fostering partnership among all care stakeholders, eCare Coordinator enables a highly collaborative care environment that yields high-quality, patient-centered care across the enterprise.
Empower patients to self-care

Empower patients to self-care

Monitor patient level of engagement in self-caring by checking measurement status (complete / partially complete / not at all complete / not assigned) and tracking missed vitals or surveys in Adherence Score to identify barriers to proper self-care.
Bridge language divides

Bridge language divides

Create patient surveys in the 14 of the most common patient languages in the United States.
Tailor care plans

Tailor care plans

Create new care plans as needed based on a number of patient-specific needs, including condition, language and cognition or business-specific needs, including referral source, payer and geography.
Report on effectiveness

Report on effectiveness

Harness patient, population, and inventory data to run and help improve your program. Leverage an extensive library of pre-validated reports or create custom reports that meet the specific needs of your organization to analyze and share program effectiveness across the enterprise.
Integrate with the enterprise

Integrate with the enterprise

Move key data bi-directionally between your enterprise telehealth platform and your electronic medical record, providing data accuracy and timeliness.

Manage populations, act on most at-risk patients

The eCareCoordinator telehealth software platform allows clinicians to remotely monitor patients’ vital signs and send patients short surveys about their health status. This combination of objective data and subjective responses enables clinicians to make informed, timely care decisions.
  • triage_screen
  • vital_screen
  • two_way_screen

    Platform features

    The eCareCoordinator platform prioritizes populations so clinicians can identify and provide care to the patients most at risk for readmission; provides structure for cross-team collaboration providing that nothing is missed; and delivers extended reporting so program effectiveness can be measured and continuously improved.

    The patient experience

    ecc thumb

    eCareCompanion patient app

    At home, patients keep in touch via eCareCompanion

    With a tap of the screen, patients launch eCareCompanion, enter their secure password, and easily begin providing vital information to caregivers. Patients answer survey questions and enter requested measurements. They are reminded of pre-assigned health tasks and may be asked for additional information the clinician needs to make an assessment.

    More

    Connecting care in the
    cloud


    Our cloud-based HealthSuite digital platform collects, compiles and analyzes clinical and other data from multiple devices and sources. With HealthSuite, health systems, care providers and individuals have access to data-driven clinical insights on personal health, specific patient conditions and populations—supporting personalized, empowering care through collaboration across the health continuum. Learn more

    Home telehealth programs for population health management

    eiac related

    Complex care management
    eIAC program
     

    Re-imagined care delivery for the most complex patients in the care community.

     

    More
    ecac related

    Chronic disease management
    eCAC program


    Help reduce mortality, hospital admissions and costs for chronic patients in the community.¹

    More
    etrac related

    Readmission management
    eTrAC program

     

    Help reduce readmissions and costs of recently discharged patients while improving satisfaction and quality of life.²

    More
    fan graphic simplified 2nd

    Connected, patient-centered care

     

    See our full enterprise telehealth portfolio

    Related offerings

    • Government Solutions

       

      Addressing the cost and access to care through telehealth.

       

       

       

       

       

      More

      Healthcare transformation services

       

      Customized, patient-centric strategies and programs designed to help healthcare leaders achieve sustainable, market-leading results.

       

      More

      Lifeline

       

      Medical alert services with 24/7 on-call assistance that empower senior independence and support caregivers.

       

       

       

      More

    • Sleep & Respiratory Care

       

      Philips Respironics solutions enable effective sleep and respiratory management; support recovery and chronic care at home; and connect extended care teams.

       

      More

      Resources

      eTrAC

      (748 KB)
      • 1. Bashshur RL, et al. The Empirical Foundations of Telemedicine Interventions for Chronic Disease Management. Telemed and e-Health. 2014 Sept; 20(9):769-800.
      • 2. Ryan Spaulding, PhD , Medicaid HCBS/FE Home Telehealth Pilot, Center for Telemedicine & Telehealth University of Kansas Medical Center November 30, 2010

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand