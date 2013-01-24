The Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter offers a 2.5 mm tip-to-imaging distance designed to assess more of the vessel than standard catheters by providing a closer visualization of highly stenosed lesions and distal anatomy. The short tip catheter fits through all 5F guides and has all features of our top-selling Eagle Eye Platinum model, including plug-and-play simplicity, three radiopaque markers, GlyDx hydrophilic coating, and SyncVision compatibility.*