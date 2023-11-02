Tokyo Sports & Orthopaedic Clinic faced several challenges when selecting a new MRI system, primarily due to the clinic's central Tokyo location. The objective was to install the MRI within an already established mixed-use building, with the preference being to place it in the basement. However, the installation presented a hurdle in the form of a quench pipe requirement. The issue found resolution in the Philips BlueSeal system, as it eliminates the need for a quench pipe.

