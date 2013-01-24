Anasayfa
BlueSeal MR
BlueSeal magnet

BlueSeal magnet
The new reality in helium-free MR operations

 

Sustainable and uninterrupted MR operations is our future-proof promise with a fully sealed BlueSeal magnet. Build your MR services on peace of mind and productivity.
Looking for peace of mind in your MR operations
BlueSeal offers the reliable way forward


MRI provides exceptional clinical capabilities, but the helium design of classic MRI scanners can place large financial and operational demands on your facility. Philips has developed the BlueSeal sealed magnet to transition your department to more productive, helium-free MR operations.1 This revolutionary fully sealed magnet contains less than 0.5% of helium, compared to conventional MR magnets. That allows you to simplify installation and siting, count on reliable performance and free up your mind from potential helium complications.
Philips BlueSeal magnet technology

Discover the myths and facts
about helium-free MR operations

Myth #1


It’s impossible for an MR system to run for 24 hours a day on just 7 liters of helium.

Myth #1 around helium-free MR operations - discover the facts

Myth #2


Helium is an infinite resource that we can produce ourselves.

Myth #2 around helium-free MR operations - discover the facts

Myth #3


An MRI system with helium-free MR technology does not have sufficient power to produce excellent image quality.

Myth #3 around helium-free MR operations - discover the facts

Experience the benefits of sustainable and
more productive helium-free MR operations2


With the BlueSeal magnet, Philips aims to deliver sustainable and more productive MR operations to MR facilities. Our goal? To take away your worries about potential helium-related issues of classic magnet design, to support uninterrupted MR services and to eliminate your dependency on scarce helium supply.
Forget about helium
Easy siting, lower costs
Towards uninterrupted MR operations
Forget about helium

Highly efficient micro-cooling technology
Philips BlueSeal uses a new, highly efficient micro-cooling technology which requires just 7 liters of liquid helium for cooling, instead of the 1,500 liters that conventional magnets use. This tiny amount of liquid helium is placed in the magnet and fully sealed during manufacturing, enclosing the precious gas for the rest of its life. No liquid helium can escape.1 This reduces potential long interruptions to MR services due to helium issues and eliminates helium refill costs during the magnet’s lifetime.

“We won’t have any problems of refilling during the machine’s lifetime and we can forget about the helium. This will save us money and help us be more environmentally friendly”

 

Dr. Marίa del Mar Travieso, Head of Radiology Department, Hospitales San Roque, Spain

Easy siting, lower costs

Siting with classic magnet

On a classic magnet, long vent pipes must be installed to meet safety requirements and direct helium to an outside vent in case of a magnet quench. Because no liquid helium can escape1, the Philips BlueSeal magnet does not need a vent pipe, significantly reducing construction costs of new installations.
Siting with BlueSeal magnet
With a minimum siting requirement of 3,700 kg, the BlueSeal system is around 900 kg lighter than its predecessor.2 This can potentially facilitate easier siting, reduce floor adaptations and further lower construction costs.

Towards uninterrupted MR operations


Did you know that 54% of MR facilities had at least one magnetic item become stuck in an MRI system in the last 3 years?4 No matter how careful you are, it can happen and it’s not an easy fix. Philips BlueSeal qualifies as the first magnet driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) to support a set of unique service functionalities called EasySwitch. If a magnetic item becomes stuck in the bore, EasySwitch gives you the power to discharge and re-energize the magnet from behind your MR console with a single click. This means small incidents can be resolved in just a few hours with minimal disruption to your radiology practice. In addition, with EasySwitch, your BlueSeal magnet can be proactively discharged to prepare for natural disasters or other emergencies
Toward uninterrupted MR operations

“In the event of a major disaster like an earthquake we can get these machines up and running again relatively quickly making them excellent from the perspective of hospital risk management too.”

 

Prof. Hashimoto, Tokai University Hospital, Japan

Frequently asked questions about BlueSeal

If no vent-pipe is needed, how do you provide pressure control?
In case of spontaneous loss of field, the temperature of the superconducting coils increases and the pressure in the cooling system increases to a medium pressure that is fully contained. This pressure is four times lower than the pressure that was used when filled during manufacturing (at room temperature). The magnet is fully designed to accommodate this and meets the ASME and PED standards related to pressurized vessels.
Beyond siting and construction, how can Philips BlueSeal help facilitate on-site safety procedures?

IEC International standard 60601-2-33 describes the particular requirements for the safety of magnetic resonance equipment for medical diagnosis. Since the BlueSeal magnet has a fractional amount of helium contained in a closed cooling system, no helium can escape during a loss of field. As a result, the following IEC requirements do not apply, which helps to simply on-site safety procedures:

  • NO provisions for supply of liquid cryogen. e.g procedures to be performed after gas release or precautions against lack of oxygen.
  • NO safety provisions in the event of a quench. e.g emergency plan in the event of a quench
How are the clinical properties affected with this new technology based on a fractional amount of Helium?
The resulting magnet performance is amongst the best in the industry, with excellent homogeneity (≤ 0.9 ppm, at 45 cm DSV), high gradients linearity (amplitude 45 mT/m, slew rate 200 T/m/s) and a superb field-of-view of 55 cm.
In case of patient emergency, how long does it take to ramp the magnet down? How different is it from a controlled ramp-down?
In case of a patient emergency, the system will ramp-down immediately after pushing the Emergency Ramp Down Unit button (ERDU). It will take < 3 days to be back in operation. In case an object is stuck in the bore (injector, cleaning tool, etc.), it will take about 1 hour to de-energize the magnet from the service environment on the operator console and <24 hours to be back in operation5. In both cases, all helium moves to gas state and remains contained in the fully sealed cooling system.

Want to discover how this revolutionary solution can improve your MR operations?


Let’s get in touch and one of our specialists will help you make the switch to more sustainable and productive helium-free MR services.
Learn all about the BlueSeal magnet

Helium-free MR operations is a hot topic among MR experts. Find out more about how the BlueSeal technology works and read the latest views from the experts in the field.
Brochure
 

Download the BlueSeal brochure
Download brochure (PDF)
Installation video

Watch the installation video at Nepean Hospital
Watch video
Customer story

Learn how MCVI boosts MRI quality.
Read more

Discover the new reality in MR
Ingenia Ambition 1.5T MRI scanner


The world’s first MRI scanner to offer Philips outstanding speed, clinical confidence, patient comfort and peace of mind with helium-free MR operations2
Discover Ingenia Ambition
Even in the rare case of the magnet becoming unsealed, the negligible amount of helium escaping would not materially affect the oxygen level within the room.

2 Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.

3 In isotropic 3D MSK VIEW scans, compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.

4 Marketech June 2017 study (across vendors).

