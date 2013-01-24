Efficiency can impact radiology in critical ways. It can lead to faster reporting of critical findings, lower rescan rates, more uniformity in images, clearer actionable reports for the referrer, and an enhanced patient experience. Now with the current risk-sharing payment models, efficiency impacts your reimbursements too.



So, how do you:

Provide the highest quality care for a growing, diverse patient population without adding clinical staff or expanding your budget?

Operate your equipment and staff resources most efficiently?

Provide the right imaging results to the referrer to enable time-sensitive decision-making?

Consult with the referring physician who may be across the hospital or across the state?

We work with you to meet these challenges by refining and designing new tools and services that help you operate efficiently and adapt as the landscape continues to change.

Learn more about how our radiology solutions can help enhance workflow at your organization.