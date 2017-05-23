Philips SkyFlow reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid bedside chest exams, allowing you to obtain DR images with grid-like contrast while avoiding the time and effort of attaching and detaching a grid.
Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.
While you must always decide whether or not to use a grid, now you can combine the ease of a gridless acquisition workflow with the contrast of a grid image, for portable chest exams. SkyFlow, our intelligent X-ray image processing software, produces images with grid-like contrast without a grid by reducing the effect of scattered radiation during non-grid bedside chest exams.
Enjoy fast, smooth gridless workflow
While you must always decide whether or not to use a grid, now you can combine the ease of a gridless acquisition workflow with the contrast of a grid image, for portable chest exams. SkyFlow, our intelligent X-ray image processing software, produces images with grid-like contrast without a grid by reducing the effect of scattered radiation during non-grid bedside chest exams.
Enjoy fast, smooth gridless workflow
While you must always decide whether or not to use a grid, now you can combine the ease of a gridless acquisition workflow with the contrast of a grid image, for portable chest exams. SkyFlow, our intelligent X-ray image processing software, produces images with grid-like contrast without a grid by reducing the effect of scattered radiation during non-grid bedside chest exams.
Simple automatic || KBA1
Simple automatic operation for immediate results
SkyFlow X-ray image processing requires no operator input and automatically adjusts contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient. Therefore, it is suitable for a wide range of patient types, particularly for bariatric patients.
Simple automatic operation for immediate results
SkyFlow X-ray image processing requires no operator input and automatically adjusts contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient. Therefore, it is suitable for a wide range of patient types, particularly for bariatric patients.
Simple automatic operation for immediate results
SkyFlow X-ray image processing requires no operator input and automatically adjusts contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient. Therefore, it is suitable for a wide range of patient types, particularly for bariatric patients.
Gridless workflow saves you time || KBA1
Gridless workflow saves you time
SkyFlow identifies scatter signal and automatically applies correction immediately at the bedside. You can review quality images and make decisions on the spot; just as mobile radiography demands. Additionally, by eliminating the grid, you eliminate retakes caused by grid misalignment.
Gridless workflow saves you time
SkyFlow identifies scatter signal and automatically applies correction immediately at the bedside. You can review quality images and make decisions on the spot; just as mobile radiography demands. Additionally, by eliminating the grid, you eliminate retakes caused by grid misalignment.
Gridless workflow saves you time
SkyFlow identifies scatter signal and automatically applies correction immediately at the bedside. You can review quality images and make decisions on the spot; just as mobile radiography demands. Additionally, by eliminating the grid, you eliminate retakes caused by grid misalignment.
Focus on your patients || KBA1
Focus on your patients
There’s no need to prepare the detector with an anti-scatter grid, so you can devote your full attention to your patients, shorten their exam times, and position them comfortably. Additionally, by eliminating the grid, you eliminate retakes caused by grid misalignment.
Focus on your patients
There’s no need to prepare the detector with an anti-scatter grid, so you can devote your full attention to your patients, shorten their exam times, and position them comfortably. Additionally, by eliminating the grid, you eliminate retakes caused by grid misalignment.
Focus on your patients
There’s no need to prepare the detector with an anti-scatter grid, so you can devote your full attention to your patients, shorten their exam times, and position them comfortably. Additionally, by eliminating the grid, you eliminate retakes caused by grid misalignment.
Maintain excellent image quality || KBA1
Maintain excellent image quality
You can obtain exceptional DR image quality with grid-like contrast for all patient types, including bariatric. Use SkyFlow X-ray image processing for bedside and trolley chest exams in combination with our large SkyPlate detector for an image virtually indiscernible from an image acquired with a grid.
Maintain excellent image quality
You can obtain exceptional DR image quality with grid-like contrast for all patient types, including bariatric. Use SkyFlow X-ray image processing for bedside and trolley chest exams in combination with our large SkyPlate detector for an image virtually indiscernible from an image acquired with a grid.
Maintain excellent image quality
You can obtain exceptional DR image quality with grid-like contrast for all patient types, including bariatric. Use SkyFlow X-ray image processing for bedside and trolley chest exams in combination with our large SkyPlate detector for an image virtually indiscernible from an image acquired with a grid.
While you must always decide whether or not to use a grid, now you can combine the ease of a gridless acquisition workflow with the contrast of a grid image, for portable chest exams. SkyFlow, our intelligent X-ray image processing software, produces images with grid-like contrast without a grid by reducing the effect of scattered radiation during non-grid bedside chest exams.
Enjoy fast, smooth gridless workflow
While you must always decide whether or not to use a grid, now you can combine the ease of a gridless acquisition workflow with the contrast of a grid image, for portable chest exams. SkyFlow, our intelligent X-ray image processing software, produces images with grid-like contrast without a grid by reducing the effect of scattered radiation during non-grid bedside chest exams.
Enjoy fast, smooth gridless workflow
While you must always decide whether or not to use a grid, now you can combine the ease of a gridless acquisition workflow with the contrast of a grid image, for portable chest exams. SkyFlow, our intelligent X-ray image processing software, produces images with grid-like contrast without a grid by reducing the effect of scattered radiation during non-grid bedside chest exams.
Simple automatic || KBA1
Simple automatic operation for immediate results
SkyFlow X-ray image processing requires no operator input and automatically adjusts contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient. Therefore, it is suitable for a wide range of patient types, particularly for bariatric patients.
Simple automatic operation for immediate results
SkyFlow X-ray image processing requires no operator input and automatically adjusts contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient. Therefore, it is suitable for a wide range of patient types, particularly for bariatric patients.
Simple automatic operation for immediate results
SkyFlow X-ray image processing requires no operator input and automatically adjusts contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient. Therefore, it is suitable for a wide range of patient types, particularly for bariatric patients.
Gridless workflow saves you time || KBA1
Gridless workflow saves you time
SkyFlow identifies scatter signal and automatically applies correction immediately at the bedside. You can review quality images and make decisions on the spot; just as mobile radiography demands. Additionally, by eliminating the grid, you eliminate retakes caused by grid misalignment.
Gridless workflow saves you time
SkyFlow identifies scatter signal and automatically applies correction immediately at the bedside. You can review quality images and make decisions on the spot; just as mobile radiography demands. Additionally, by eliminating the grid, you eliminate retakes caused by grid misalignment.
Gridless workflow saves you time
SkyFlow identifies scatter signal and automatically applies correction immediately at the bedside. You can review quality images and make decisions on the spot; just as mobile radiography demands. Additionally, by eliminating the grid, you eliminate retakes caused by grid misalignment.
Focus on your patients || KBA1
Focus on your patients
There’s no need to prepare the detector with an anti-scatter grid, so you can devote your full attention to your patients, shorten their exam times, and position them comfortably. Additionally, by eliminating the grid, you eliminate retakes caused by grid misalignment.
Focus on your patients
There’s no need to prepare the detector with an anti-scatter grid, so you can devote your full attention to your patients, shorten their exam times, and position them comfortably. Additionally, by eliminating the grid, you eliminate retakes caused by grid misalignment.
Focus on your patients
There’s no need to prepare the detector with an anti-scatter grid, so you can devote your full attention to your patients, shorten their exam times, and position them comfortably. Additionally, by eliminating the grid, you eliminate retakes caused by grid misalignment.
Maintain excellent image quality || KBA1
Maintain excellent image quality
You can obtain exceptional DR image quality with grid-like contrast for all patient types, including bariatric. Use SkyFlow X-ray image processing for bedside and trolley chest exams in combination with our large SkyPlate detector for an image virtually indiscernible from an image acquired with a grid.
Maintain excellent image quality
You can obtain exceptional DR image quality with grid-like contrast for all patient types, including bariatric. Use SkyFlow X-ray image processing for bedside and trolley chest exams in combination with our large SkyPlate detector for an image virtually indiscernible from an image acquired with a grid.
Maintain excellent image quality
You can obtain exceptional DR image quality with grid-like contrast for all patient types, including bariatric. Use SkyFlow X-ray image processing for bedside and trolley chest exams in combination with our large SkyPlate detector for an image virtually indiscernible from an image acquired with a grid.
Enjoy fast, smooth gridless workflow
While you must always decide whether or not to use a grid, now you can combine the ease of a gridless acquisition workflow with the contrast of a grid image, for portable chest exams. SkyFlow, our intelligent X-ray image processing software, produces images with grid-like contrast without a grid by reducing the effect of scattered radiation during non-grid bedside chest exams.
Select a case
SkyFlow whitepaper details the advantages of this unique technology
Our SkyFlow whitepaper titled, “Grid-like contrast enhancement for bedside chest radiographs acquired without anti-scatter grid” explains the X-ray image enhancement process and highlights the significant advantages to your DR workflow.
Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.
Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.