Female doctor checking data from the computer

Philips at ISMRM & ISMRT 2024

May 04-09 | Singapore

With AI-driven smart connected imaging, optimized workflows, and integrated clinical solutions, we improve your MR department’s productivity, enhance patient and staff experience, and deliver high-quality diagnostic outcomes.

Join us for a unique experience where we explore how to shape the new reality in MR together. 

    Symposium ISMRM 2023

    Unlocking new clinical opportunities


    Learn more about unlocking the power of MR with AI and the quest for new biomarkers.

    Portrait of Ben Kennedy

    Ben Kennedy
    Director of Clinical and Research MRI, Mermaid Beach Radiology

    Portrait of Rachelle Crescenzi

    Rachelle Crescenzi
    Ass. Prof. of Radiology and Radiological Sciences, Vanderbilt
    University Medical Center

    Portrait of Liesbeth Geerts

    Liesbeth Geerts
    Global director MR Clinical Science and co-creation, Philips

    Explore our latest innovations

    Explore our portfolio of radiology workflow solutions and smart connected imaging systems designed to enhance clinical confidence, boost staff confidence and proficiency, bring excellent patient experience, and deliver lifetime customer value.

      What will future of MR look like

      Philips is committed to advance the state of precision diagnosis with customer- and patient-centric MR solutions that deliver clear care pathways and predicable outcomes.

      1.  According to the definition of AI from the EU High-Level Expert Group.

