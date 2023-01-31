Terimleri ara

Digitization of pathology: Step towards connected care and precision medicine

Recorded webinar ∙ By Philips Healthcare ∙ Oca 31, 2023 ∙ 36 min read

Webinar highlights - Total duration [35:20]

  • Dr. Gipp shares his views on the digitization of pathology from his perspective as a practicing radiologist, including the steps toward connected care and precision medicine, and the use of AI
  • He relates his experience with the transition from film to filmless in the largest radiology department in Europe, allowing for greater use of quantified data in patient diagnosis
  • Considers the role of digitization in the integrated diagnostics of digital pathology, radiology and lab medicine for early diagnosis and to enhance patient care
  • Highlights the potential of digital pathology to provide quantitative data for objective insights, while also addressing resource shortages, workflow inefficiencies, and growing case complexity

Dr. Ilya Gipp is a practicing radiologist with an MD in diagnostic radiology and a PhD in neuroradiology. Currently the Chief Medical Officer – Oncology for Philips, he is responsible for company strategy in cancer care and driving partnerships with leading oncology programs around the world.

“Smart data for integrated diagnostics is the future, lab medicine is the future, integrated diagnostics is the future of pathology. And Precision medicine with AI is the future of personalized healthcare. Digitization of pathology is the first step towards connected care and precision medicine. “

Ilya Gipp, MD, PhD 

Medical Officer–Oncology, Philips

Before joining Philips more than 20 years ago, Dr. Gipp worked full-time as a radiologist and later as chief of Europe’s largest radiology department. He has driven conversion to filmless radiology and supervised adoption of one the first full-scale PACS systems. He has managed numerous partnerships for co-developing new technologies, medical environment testing and ensuring legal compliance for new products.

Dr. Gipp has more than 100 publications with over 45 scientific papers in peer-reviewed journals, primarily related to various areas of diagnostic imaging, management in radiology and healthcare informatics.

Digital pathology screen

Philips Digital Pathology Solution 

Next-generation digital pathology designed to eliminate inefficiencies and empower collaboration like never before. 

