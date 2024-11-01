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hhs oxygen cat

Solutions for freedom and flexibility

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Oxygen

With stationary and portable oxygen therapy options, our products are intended to give users the flexibility they want.

With stationary and portable oxygen therapy options, our products are intended to give users the freedom and flexibility they want, while helping homecare providers reduce expenses.

 

 

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Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

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