Reducing the strain on your healthcare facilities to deliver the right care for your patients during the COVID-19 pandemic is not an easy task. Our customizable COVID-19 survey supports you in screening COVID-19 cases in your catchment area remotely and tracking patients with mild symptoms remotely as well. By working with external call centers, you can help further reduce the number of unnecessary consultations while focusing on those patients for whom care is a necessity. Meanwhile, the dashboard gives you the means to gain an overview of the current situation in your area.

The COVID-19 survey aims to give you more insight into the health status of your population and allows you to risk classify patients yourself based on survey results. COVID-19 insights can help you to allocate your care professionals and timely intervene in high-risk patients. At the same time, you can decide to have eligible patients monitor their health on a continuous basis from their home by sending them follow-up surveys automatically. The COVID-19 survey is accessible through Philips QuestLink, which we strive to make available to you within a short period of time1.

[1] Standard deployed version of Philips QuestLink without EMR integrations