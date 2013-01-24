Anasayfa
Lumify app banner image

Continuous software maintenance


Philips RightFit Evolution is a software maintenance agreement to continually upgrade your patient monitoring system.

    Why choose RightFit Evolution

    By keeping our monitors at the most current revision,
    we can significantly extend the life of that equipment from a capital procurement perspective .”

    Dennis Minsent

    Director, Clinical Technology Services, Oregon Health and Science University

    The more advanced the technology gets, the more
    the service contract needs to help us maintain that equipment .”

    Jane Kiah

    Director, Invasive Services, Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute

    Continually advancing service

     

    RightFit Evolution gives you access to new IntelliVue software versions as they become available, allowing you to take advantage of the latest functionality.

     

    The service agreement helps you get the most from your Philips monitoring solutions, continuously opening up new opportunities for improved patient care and a simplified workflow, helping you maintain your competitive edge. With RightFit Evolution, you can preserve the value of your clinical investment, with increased flexibility, maintaining compatibility and interoperability throughout your institution, on a preplanned budget, with limited clinician and infrastructure disruption.

    Rightfit infographic

    Top RightFit Evolution features

    Access to the latest Philips software features and functionality as soon as they are available

    Software version compatibility and standardization across your IntelliVue and patient monitoring solutions

    Benefit from Philips expertise to ensure optimal system usage

    Software, and labor costs locked in for the duration of the contract for predictable costs

    Go-live clinical training

    Offerings based on your needs

     

    RightFit Evolution is a multi-year software maintenance agreement designed to ensure that your Philips IntelliVue systems are maintained at the latest software versions available, when you want them and how you want them.

    Service contract - benefits for biomeds
    Service contract - benefits for IT specialist
    Service contract - benefits for hospital board

    Resources to support your decision-making

    Customer story
    Article: How Oregon Health and Science University keeps its patient monitoring solutions up to date

    Documents
    RightFit Evolution Service Agreements brochure 00kb > Guaranteeing Your Equipment is Future-Proof brochure 900kb >

    Future-proof your equipment with ongoing upgrades and support


    Make equipment part of your comprehensive maintenance plan. Philips offers equipment maintenance contracts for patient monitoring systems – as well as imaging systems and ultrasound devices – to keep your technology current and effective.
    Customized Service Agreements for equipment

    Philips RightFit Evolution

    RightFit Evolution provides multi-year software for your Philips Intellivue solution, tailored to your specific requirements.
    Maintenance:

    Benefit from Philips expertise in installation, project management, and optimization training

    Financial Planning:

    Philips software services help you lock in costs for the duration of the contract

    Performance:

    Access Intellivue software upgrades as they become available, enabling system-wide security

    Compatibility:

    Ensure software compatibility and standardization across your Intellivue solution

    Consulting:

    Benefit from proactive communication and consulting on value and impact of software upgrades for clinical performance

    Benefits

     

    Philips equipment maintenance agreements are designed to protect and upgrade your ongoing patient monitoring investments. Working with Philips ensures that your IntelliVue Information Systems and patient monitors work to their utmost efficacy and are supported by the OEM technicians who know your systems best.

    Clinical
    Equipment operating with state-of-the-art software to consistently deliver high-quality patient care
    Technical
    System compatibility and enhanced maintenance support
    IT
    Supports standardization, compliance and maintenance across the IT environment
    Regulatory
    Continual seamless integration with your EMR to help meet Joint Commission goals and standards of care
    Financial
    Prevents unexpected costs through long-term maintenance and protection from obsolescence
    Growth and expansion
    Keeps pace with technology now and in the future

    Financing structure

     

    The service and financing can be structured based on your needs.
    Essential
    Compatibility
    Advanced
    Consulting services
    Proactive communication on released software upgrades value and content
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Consulting on software upgrades content, impact and requirements
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Software upgrade services
    Software upgrade licenses throughout the contract duration
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Project Management
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Implementation labor
    Co - owned
    Yes
    Yes
    Clinical go-live user training on new software
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Hardware required to implement software maintenance
    No
    No
    Yes
    Supplemental services
    Remote clinical application education
    Optional
    Optional
    Optional
    On – site clinical application education
    Optional
    Optional
    Optional
    Eligible products
    IntelliVue patient monitors
    PIC iX and IntelliVue patient monitors
    PIC iX
    Contract duration
    4, 5 or 6 years
    4, 5 or 6 years
    4, 5 or 6 years
    Availability of all options depends on the system type and software release levels.
    Value and financial benefits

     

    Philips RightFit Evolution offers an effective way to leverage your initial investment and increase the cost effectiveness of your Philips system.

     

    Controlling cost

    • Software licenses, implementation and other professional services included
    • Long-term software maintenance saves staff time by removing the administrative burden of repeated order processing and payment
    • You have the option to include PC and/or server refresh as required by software revisions

     

    Ready for more

    • Your monitoring system will be ready to integrate new equipment if you are moving, renovating or just adding more beds or departments
    • When the clinicians want to purchase newly released functionalities, your system will be ready, no hassle

    Education and training

     

    RightFit Service Agreements offer a great deal of choice in how, when and where you can take part in clinical and technical training courses. Many customers take advantage of economy of scale by using flex accounts. Customers can use these accounts to purchase a “block” of training/education hours as part of their maintenance contracts, to use as they see fit.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

