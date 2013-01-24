Anasayfa
Compressed SENSE
Compressed SENSE

 

Herzaman, yüksek hız eşsiz görüntü kalitesi

    Compressed SENSE'den nasıl fayda sağlarsınız? 

     
    • Tüm anatomik kontrastlarda ve tüm anatomilerde kullanılabilinir. 
    • Yeni nesil hızlandırma tekniğiyle sadece belirli sekansları değil, çekimin tamamını hızlandırın.
    • Eşsiz uygulama tekniği ile 2D ve 3D çekimleri gerçek eşdeğer görüntü kalitesi ile %50 daha hızlı gerçekleştirir.

    Compressed SENSE kullanan hekimlerin klinik vakaları

    Beyin

    Beyin

    Omurga

    Omurga

    Baş-Boyun

    Baş-Boyun

    MSK

    MSK

    Vücut

    Vücut

    Pelvis

    Pelvis

    Meme

    Meme

    Kardiyak

    Kardiyak

    Compressed SENSE'in eşsiz yetenekleri hakkında daha detaylı bilgi için sizi arayalım.
    Geri ödemelerin azaldığı ve kronik şartların MR prosedürlerinin artmasına ve daha uzun bekleme sürelerine yol açtığı bir toplumda, radyoloji departmanları üzerindeki baskı gittikçe artmaktadır. Bugün, daha fazla hızlanma için görüntü kalitesinden ödün vermek veya daha az görüntüleme yapmak durumunda kalınmaktadır. Bu nedenle, artan verimlilik talebini karşılamak için hızlanmada bir teknolojik gelişme daha gereklidir. Philisp, hız konusunda (SENSE gibi) uzun süredir devam eden liderlik konumumuzu güçlendirerek üretkenlikte yepyeni bir atılım olan Compressed SENSE'i getiriyor.
    Hedefimiz, görüntü kalitesinden ödün vermeden tarama süresini kısaltmak”

    Sabine Sartoretti, MD, Nöroradyoloji Bölüm Başkanı, Radyoloji ve Nükleer Tıp Fakültesi, Kantonsspital Winterthur, İşviçre

    'Compressed SENSE, hızlı çekim tekniği ile görüntü kalitesinde hiçbir değişiklik yapmadan inceleme verimliliğini yükseltiyor.''

    Sachi Fukushima, RT, Kurashiki Central Hastanesi, Japonya

    Compressed SENSE online webinar

    Jan W. Casselman, MD, PhD

    Jan W. Casselman, MD, PhD

    Radyoloji Bölümü Başkanı

    A.Z.Sint-Jan Hastanesi, Bruges, Belçika

    Kafa& Boyun ''danışman radyolog''

    A.Z.Sint-Jan Hastanesi, Antwerp, Belçika

    *Compared to examinations without compressed SENSE. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

    Verimlilikte yaklaşımsal değişiklik

    Verimliliğe yeni bir yaklaşım

     

    Compressed SENSE'in temel ilkeleri ve verimlilikteki yaklaşımsal değişikliğini keşfetmek, Compressed SENSE'in görüntü kalitesi odaklı nasıl tasarlandığı, ve klinik MR görüntülemede verimliliğe nasıl yarar sağladığı görmek için daha fazla bilgi edinin.

    Compressed SENSE'in Sağladığı Değer

    Compressed SENSE ile değer katın

     

    MR görüntülemeyi birçok farklı kontrast tiplerinde ve sekanaslarda yapabilen, 2D ve 3D görüntülemeleri hızlandıran Compressed SENSE hakkında daha detaylı bilgilenmek için Kantonsspital Winterthur'ın (İsviçre) deneyimlerinden faydalanın.

    Netforum'u ziyaret et

    ExamCards formatı içinde protokolleri indir ve hemen MR görüntülemeni hızlandırmaya başlayın. NetForum topluluğumuzu ziyaret edin ve dünyadaki grup üyelerimizden haberdar olun.

    Geleceğin Yeni Nesil MR Dalgası ile Tanışın

    Yeni MR keşfi hakkında daha fazla bilgi al

