Herzaman, yüksek hız eşsiz görüntü kalitesi
Hedefimiz, görüntü kalitesinden ödün vermeden tarama süresini kısaltmak”
Sabine Sartoretti, MD, Nöroradyoloji Bölüm Başkanı, Radyoloji ve Nükleer Tıp Fakültesi, Kantonsspital Winterthur, İşviçre
'Compressed SENSE, hızlı çekim tekniği ile görüntü kalitesinde hiçbir değişiklik yapmadan inceleme verimliliğini yükseltiyor.''
Sachi Fukushima, RT, Kurashiki Central Hastanesi, Japonya
Compressed SENSE'in temel ilkeleri ve verimlilikteki yaklaşımsal değişikliğini keşfetmek, Compressed SENSE'in görüntü kalitesi odaklı nasıl tasarlandığı, ve klinik MR görüntülemede verimliliğe nasıl yarar sağladığı görmek için daha fazla bilgi edinin.
MR görüntülemeyi birçok farklı kontrast tiplerinde ve sekanaslarda yapabilen, 2D ve 3D görüntülemeleri hızlandıran Compressed SENSE hakkında daha detaylı bilgilenmek için Kantonsspital Winterthur'ın (İsviçre) deneyimlerinden faydalanın.
