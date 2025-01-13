Terimleri ara

Yeni

SENC & MyoStrain

MR Clinical Applications

Benzer ürünler bul

Rapidly identifying asymptomatic patients at risk of heart failure.¹ By combining the Philips MRI acquisition sequence Fast-SENC with the analysis tool MyoStrain by Myocardial Solutions, early and subtle changes in the heart function can be directly measured. The Fast-SENC sequence uses through-plane spatial modulation of magnetization and therefore enables pixelwise strain measurement inside the heart muscle. The data is then being processed and analyzed with MyoStrain software which generates a clinical report. With the combination of Philips Fast-SENC and MyoStrain early dysfunction of heart failure can be detected across 48 segments of the heart² in 10 minutes.

Bizimle iletişime geçin

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • 1 Montenbruck M, et al. ESC Congress 2019. nr P600.
  • 2 Korosoglou G, et al. ESC Heart Failure. 2019 Aug;6(4):548-602.
  • 3 Using third party Myocardial Solutions (MyoStrain) software.
  • The application described on this page is subject to availability depending on country regulatory approvals and system compatibility. Please contact your local Philips representative.

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Sitemiz Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome veya Firefox'un en son sürümüyle en iyi şekilde görüntülenebilir.