CT Spectral Advanced Vessel Analysis

Advanced vessel analysis for the CTA cases acquired on the Philips Spectral CT scanners family

Supports in viewing and evaluating CT Angiography (CTA) cases, on contrast enhanced and whole-body CTA scans, acquired on the Philips Spectral CT scanners family for the inspection of contrast-enhanced vessels.​ Provides automatic, semi-automatic and manual bone removal functions for body and skull as well as automatic extraction of the vessel navigation-path. Review modes includes Volume Rendering, Maximum Intensity Projection, Volume Intensity Projection, Axial/ Coronal/Sagittal orientation, and curved MPR view with cross sections. The application is embedded within the Multi-Modality advanced vessel analysis offering side by side review of multiple spectral results.

  • Optional add-on to Multi-Modality Advanced Vessel Analysis New user experience workflow

