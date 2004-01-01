Terimleri ara

Optimized for analysis of spectral data sets from the Spectral CT Scanner

The spectral viewer is optimized for analysis of spectral data sets from the Spectral CT Scanner. It is designed to enable spectral quantification through proprietary spectral tools, including the exclusive Spectral Magic Glass.​ This comprehensive viewing environment enables easy switch across different spectral results through a viewport control and a comprehensive set of viewing tools which are like the routine Advanced Visualization Workspace CT viewer. Assists automatic registration and pre-processed fusion results for comprehensive analysis. And offers Photorealistic Volume Rendering (PRVR) for non-HU images.

