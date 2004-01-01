Terimleri ara

CT Lung Nodule CAD

Automated computer aid for lung nodule detection

Offers an automated process that identifies, and marks regions of interest based on image features associated with lung nodules.​ It is intended for use as a second reader after an initial interpretation of the diagnostic image has been performed. ​

  • CAD functionality is not available for sale in the US (1) CAD functionality not available for sale in the US​ (2) For CAD functionality available for sale in the US please refer to CT Lung Nodule analysis (LNA) ClearRead CAD option

