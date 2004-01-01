Terimleri ara

Detailed quantification of cardiac function

Award-winning Cardiac MR reading experience with the new MR Cardiac Suite. The suite includes a multi-modality viewer that allows reviewing cardiac MR and other modalities(2) including priors. It provides fully automatic, semi-automatic and manual tools for segmentation and calculates cardiac functional parameters such as volumetric parameters, wall motion, wall thickness, automatic papillary muscles extraction, and more. The suite also includes various analysis applications in one environment and a findings dashboard for a consolidated view of the patient.

  • New UI workflow based on previous version algorithms.​ 2) Imaging modalities includes MR, CT, US, XA, RF, CR, DX, PET, and NM.​ (3) More than 90% of frequently performed tasks completed independently, with max 1.5 hours’ training for the entire MR Cardiac suit.​ (4) Reduced reading time is in comparison with ISP12.

