Offers a dedicated workflow to support the assessment of liver diseases from MRI biomarkers such as Fat Fraction (FF) or T2*/R2*. It provides AI based automatic segmentation of the whole liver on T1 weighted images as well as 3D volumetric and parametric quantification of liver segments and user-defined regions of interest.
