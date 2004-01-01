Terimleri ara

MR Caas 4D flow​

Visualization and quantification of blood flow

A post-processing software solution that enables users to generate 3D volume reconstructions for MR data, to visualize and evaluate blood flow in cardiovascular structures, including heart valves, chambers, and vessels, based on cardiovascular MR 4D Flow imaging.​ It consists of 2 modules (Heart and Artery), with intuitive and validated workflows that guide you to reliable and reproducible results in a few easy clicks, supporting your clinical decisions.

  • Caas is a trademark of Pie Medical Inc. These functionalities may not be available in all territories. Please contact your Philips representative for more details.

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

