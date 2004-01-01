Terimleri ara

MR Caas Strain

Quantify myocardial strain

Quantifies myocardial strain in the left ventricle using short and long axis SSFP images. Strain is used to describe the myocardium deformation such as shortening, thickening and lengthening during the cardiac cycle.​ Assist in the diagnosis and monitoring of patients with Dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), or Restrictive cardiomyopathy (RCM), and in patients with Valvular heart disease.​

