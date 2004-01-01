Terimleri ara

Zero Footprint Viewer

Access to advanced DICOM viewing anywhere

"Provides a clinically rich viewing environment, like quick prior comparison with automatic registration, MPR and Volume modes and key images workflow.​ The HTML-based viewer allows access(2) to imaging data stored and created on Advanced Visualization Workspace from anywhere. Built-in peer-to-peer real time collaboration capabilities supports communication and consultation between physicians."

  • "Zero Footprint Viewer is not intended for diagnostics. Please contact your Philips representative for more details. Zero Footprint Viewer is not intended for diagnostics image review. The viewer is supported on OS X 10.10 and above, and Windows 10 and above using: Internet Chrome, Edge, Safari. "

