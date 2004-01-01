Terimleri ara

Provides a set of tools for the visualization of one or multiple cardiac phases using original images or MPR\MIP images in axial, coronal, sagittal or dedicated cardiac axes (short axis, horizontal long axis, and vertical long axis).  The Viewer supports basic measurements as well as basic ventricular functional analysis based on “Area-Length” method to estimate end systolic volume (ESV), end diastolic volume (EDV), cardiac output (CO), and ejection fraction (EF).

