Terimleri ara

iU22 xMATRIX S3-1 Sector Array

Transducer

Benzer ürünler bul

3 to 1 MHz extended frequency range. Steerable CW Doppler, PW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, Color Doppler, Color Power Angio, Tissue Doppler Imaging, Freehand 3D, XRES, and Harmonic Imaging. 90° field-of-view. Contrast imaging. Adult cardiology applications, and transcranial Doppler.

Bizimle iletişime geçin
Features
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • -
See all features
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Sitemiz Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome veya Firefox'un en son sürümüyle en iyi şekilde görüntülenebilir.