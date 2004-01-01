Terimleri ara

iE33 xMATRIX S8-3t Micro TEE

Transducer

The S8-3t is a miniaturized multiplane transducer designed specifically for the smallest patients. Micro transesophageal sector array. 8 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range. Physical dimensions: Tip: 7.5 x 5.5 x 18.5 mm (width, height, length); Tip: 7.5 x 5.5 x 18.5 mm (width, height, length). Adult length gastroscope: 85 cm. Manually rotatable multiplane array from 0 to 180 degrees. Manual control of anterior and posterior flexion. 2D, steerable PW Doppler, CW Doppler, color Doppler, advanced XRES, M-mode, and harmonic imaging. Pediatric, including infants, and adult TEE applications: patients > 2.5 kg (5.5 lb).

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

