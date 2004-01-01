18 to 5 MHz extended operating frequency range. Ultra-fine pitch, 288 element, high resolution linear array. Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), SonoCT,panoramic, XRES, and harmonic imaging. High resolution superficial applications including small parts, breast, vascular, and musculoskeletal imaging. Tissue aberration correction selection for MSK and breast imaging TSI. Auto Doppler flow optimization. Elastography – strain-based. Supports biopsy guide capabilities.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Sitemiz Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome veya Firefox'un en son sürümüyle en iyi şekilde görüntülenebilir.