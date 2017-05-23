Anti-colic infant feeding bottle

The clinically proven design of the Classic+ feeding bottle helps to reduce colic and discomfort¹. Its easy latch on teat and ergonomic shape provides a comfortable feeding experience for baby and parents.
Since 1984 we have been working with leading scientists and healthcare professionals like you to perfect our bottle. Clinical studies show that as baby feeds, the unique skirt on the Classic+ infant colic bottle teat allows air into the bottle instead of baby’s stomach.
More comfort for a more enjoyable feed
The innovative valve built inside the teat offers easy latch on and flexes to baby’s feeding rhythm. Milk flows only at the pace chosen by the baby to minimize overeating, spit-up, burping, and gas. The bottle also has an anti-leak system for a truly enjoyable feeding experience.
Clinically proven to reduce fussing and discomfort
A randomized clinical trial was carried out to see whether an infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic+ infant colic bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during nighttime³ ⁴.
Ergonomic shape for easy holding
Philips Avent Classic+ infant colic bottles are ergonomically shaped for maximum comfort. They are easy to hold and grip from any direction, even for baby’s tiny hands.
Our Classic+ range
The Classic+ infant colic bottles are available in a variety of bottle and teat sizes designed for each stage of infant grow and needs. Plastic bottles in three sizes, 120ml/4oz, 260ml/9oz, and 330ml/11oz. Glass bottles in two sizes, 120ml/4oz and 240ml/8oz. Extra soft teats with 1 to 4 holes, and a slot cut or Y-slot cut option. All bottles are compatible with Philips Avent breast pumps.
A trusted brand
Feeding bottle design does indeed influence infant behavior. The anti-colic valve integrated into the teat of our Classic+ infant colic bottles is clinically proven to reduce colic¹, fussing², and discomfort¹. These bottles have been trusted by medical professionals and parents for more than 30 years, and continue to be the preferred choice of many. They are designed for an enjoyable and easy feeding experience.
Bottle design influences colic
In a study that compared a non-vacuum Philips Avent Classic+ bottle to a conventional vacuum bottle, the authors found that, “At 2 weeks, less colic was recorded with the ANV (Classic+) bottles and the duration of colic was closer to that of breast feeding⁵.”
Unique anti-colic system
Compatible with: Breast Pump, VIA cups and Classic Teats
Functions
Latch on: Easy latch on, Promotes nipple acceptance
Nipple: Two piece anti-colic system, Flexes to feeding rhythm
Ease of use
Bottle use: Easy to clean, Easy to hold
Ease of use: Dishwasher & microwave safe, 5 parts
Material
Bottle: BPA free*, Polypropylene
Nipple: BPA free*, Soft silicone
Development stages
Stages: 0-12 months
What is included
Baby Bottle: 3 pcs
Bottle
Material: BPA free*
¹ A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Philips Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle
² Babies fed with Philips Avent Airflex bottles fussed 60% less than those fed with a leading competitor’s anti-colic vented bottle
³ Lucas et al. 105th Ross Conf. Pediatric Res. 1997. At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle.
⁴ Fewtrell et al. BMC Research Notes 2012, 5:150 At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a significant reduction in fussing compared to babies fed with another leading bottle.
⁵ ”Colic, Crying, Fussing and Feeding,” Clinical trial summary, PHI8008-CTF_Bottle_Colic_trial_LR.pdf Fewtrell et al. 2012……
