Philips Respironics Amara View

Under-the-nose full face mask

Amara View's innovative under-the-nose cushion is designed to prevent red marks, discomfort and irritation on the nose bridge. This tube-in-front, full face mask is also designed to allow users to wear glasses, read, or watch tv at bedtime. *This mask has a configuration that contains magnets that may interfere with certain implants or medical devices. Visit our Information Page to learn more about masks with magnets, including contraindications and warnings.

Wide field of view
It's easy to wear glasses, read or watch TV before bedtime without a bulky frame or cushion in front of the face and eyes.

It's easy to wear glasses, read or watch TV before bedtime without a bulky frame or cushion in front of the face and eyes.

It's easy to wear glasses, read or watch TV before bedtime without a bulky frame or cushion in front of the face and eyes.
Quick and convenient release
The quick-release tube is designed to aid in easy disassembly as you get up throughout the night.

The quick-release tube is designed to aid in easy disassembly as you get up throughout the night.

Easy to use
Amara View is designed to be easy to use with one modular frame for all cushion sizes.

Amara View is designed to be easy to use with one modular frame for all cushion sizes.

Innovative design for comfort
Amara View's innovative under-the-nose cushion is designed to prevent red marks, discomfort and irritation on the nose bridge that many patients experience while wearing a traditional full face mask.

Amara View's innovative under-the-nose cushion is designed to prevent red marks, discomfort and irritation on the nose bridge that many patients experience while wearing a traditional full face mask.

  • Wide field of view
  • Quick and convenient release
  • Easy to use
  • Innovative design for comfort
Easy to use
Amara View is designed to be easy to use with one modular frame for all cushion sizes.

Amara View is designed to be easy to use with one modular frame for all cushion sizes.

Innovative design for comfort
Amara View's innovative under-the-nose cushion is designed to prevent red marks, discomfort and irritation on the nose bridge that many patients experience while wearing a traditional full face mask.

Amara View's innovative under-the-nose cushion is designed to prevent red marks, discomfort and irritation on the nose bridge that many patients experience while wearing a traditional full face mask.

