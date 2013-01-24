Anasayfa
Philips - Ana sayfaya gitmek için buraya tıklayın

Terimleri ara

Allura FD20/15 Interventional Neuroradiology X-ray system

Allura FD20/15

Interventional Neuroradiology X-ray system

Benzer ürünler bul

During neuro interventions, the goal is to see clearly, while managing safety for all involved. Philips NeuroSuite with the Allura FD20/15 X-ray system is designed to enhance treatment and support effective guidance as you work.

Bizimle iletişime geçin

Media Gallery

Features
Achieve 73% reduction in dose using AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ
Achieve 73% reduction in dose using AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ

Achieve 73% reduction in dose using AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ

A clinical study from Karolinska University Hospital, Sweden proved that AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ technology can reduce the patient entrance dose by 73% for digital subtraction neuro-angiographic exams, without a loss of image quality.
See never before seen details
See never before seen details

See never before seen details

AlluraClarity FD20/15 pairs a 20 inch 16 bit detector with a 15 inch 16 bit lateral flat detector. This technology makes the intricacies of complex malformations & less radio-opaque flow diverters and intra saccular devices fully visible, whilst combining full head coverage with improved patient access.
Get full access and brain coverage
Get full access and brain coverage

Get full access and brain coverage

The PerfectFit design allows the FD15 detector to be positioned close to the patient’s head, covering the head and neck region until vertebra C3*. This results in high quality images at low X-ray dose.*In 95% of the patient population.
Unmatched spatial resolution
Unmatched spatial resolution

Unmatched spatial resolution

VasoCT allows to see small intracranial devices in the context of vessel morphology at the perforator level with high spatial resolution. In combination with our 16 bit FD20 detector technology also the details of the implanted device become visible.
Remove skull and motion artifacts
Remove skull and motion artifacts

Remove skull and motion artifacts

AlluraClarity automatic motion compensation corrects for skull and motion artifacts, automatically and in real-time. This is particularly important when placing small devices at the base of the skull.
Reduce motion artifacts
Reduce motion artifacts

Reduce motion artifacts

Our Neuro Head Holder provides features to restrict head movement, thereby reducing background motion artifacts in DSA and roadmapping. Visualizations are further improved through our stable Xper table and automatic motion compensation.
Multi-modality image guidance supports confident navigation
Multi-modality image guidance supports confident navigation

Multi-modality image guidance supports confident navigation

Roadmap Pro, 3D Roadmap, and MR/CT Roadmap options offer state-of-the-art guidance in 2D and 3D that can save time during procedures. Application-specific settings can enhance visualization of challenging devices or materials.
Easily identify perfusion differences
Easily identify perfusion differences

Easily identify perfusion differences

Our 2D Perfusion software visualizes the flow of contrast through vessels and the organ parenchymal enhancement over time in a color coded image. By comparing the left and right hemisphere you can easily identify perfusion differences.
Zoom images at full resolution
Zoom images at full resolution

Zoom images at full resolution

Comfortably view images of brain vasculature at the capillary level in 2D and 3D without changing position thanks to the enhanced viewing angle and SuperZoom on our FlexVision XL 58” display.
Count on us as your patients count on you
Count on us as your patients count on you

Count on us as your patients count on you

At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Rely on consistent imaging performance
Rely on consistent imaging performance

Rely on consistent imaging performance

In our next generation detector technology, our exclusive Advanced Conductive Cooling technology channels the detector’s heat away from the X-ray generator to avoid temperature fluctuations that can affect image quality.
Access new imaging capabilities for stroke workflow
Access new imaging capabilities for stroke workflow

Access new imaging capabilities for stroke workflow

Today a large proportion of stroke interventions are performed on a Philips system. Our AlluraClarity FD20/15 supports all aspects of stroke treatment. Dedicated neuro tools include XperCT Dual, VasoCT, MR/CT Roadmap, 2D Perfusion etc.
  • *In 95% of the patient population.
  • * Blanc R, et al, Intravenous flat-detector CT angiography in acute ischemic Stroke management, Neuroradiology, 2012 Apr 54(4):383-91. Epub 2011 May 31.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand