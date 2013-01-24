XperGuide ablation

Terimleri ara
Performing successful tumor ablations, without compromising adjacent tissue, requires a clear understanding of the tumor size, the specific needle's ablation area, and the optimal path to the target.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Facilitate successful tumor coverage
Intuitive workflow and customizable isotherm visualizations
Achieve accurate needle placement
Interactive ablation planning update
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
