The Philips Patient Portal empowers patients to access, share and help manage their own images and exam data – using a range of familiar, user-friendly browser-enabled devices. It also allows real-time collaboration between patients and healthcare providers, and minimizes the need to produce CDs, DVDs or films. Patient Portal is an extension of the Clinical Collaboration Platform Enterprise Viewer Module.
Easy electronic image access
Private and secure
Reduce waste of CDs, DVDs and film
Zero overhead, with no installation or training required
Private and secure
Reduce waste of CDs, DVDs and film
Zero overhead, with no installation or training required
