Cardiac Expert extension

MR Clinical application

Cardiac Expert extension is an add-on to the comprehensive Cardiac Expert option. It provides additional techniques for fast black blood imaging and functional imaging. Cardiac Zoom is a small FOV imaging technique that accelerates black blood TSE of the heart and great vessels. It decreases the required breath hold duration by up to 30% without changing spatial resolution by enabling single beat (shot)imaging, which is challenging for conventional (multi-beat) imaging approaches.* 3D Non-selective delivers 3D bFFE with reduced banding artifacts compared to Philips 3D Selective 3D FFE imaging. Retrospective EPI combines retrospective triggering with EPI sampling. kt-SENSE is a spatio-temporal acceleration technique that offers all the benefits of k-t BLAST in addition to enhanced image uniformity.**

  • * Compared to conventional Philips black blood imaging.
  • ** Compared to regular k-t BLAST.

