Ingenia 1.5T dStream HeadNeckSpine Pack coil solution -

Integrated coil solution Combination of FlexCoverage Posterior coil plus dS Head coil and dS HeadNeck coil DirectDigital data sampling for increased SNR dS SENSE for enhanced parallel imaging performance Fast and easy setup with cable‑less connection of head and headneck top Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap Open visual field with mirror to increase patient comfort dS Head coil and dS HeadNeck coil can be tilted to provide optimal positioning and comfort