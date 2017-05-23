Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit

ITD part no. TS.6251.991 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).