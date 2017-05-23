Terimleri ara

Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450 ITD Pivot Arm Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about Single support arms available for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 monitor.

Features
ITD part no. TS.6251.991 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).

ITD part no. TS.6251.991 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).

Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6255.991 Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load, support arm: 23 kg / 50,7 lbs maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm und adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).

Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6249.991 Kit includes: Adapter for support bar D 25-42mm; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm and adapter for support bar: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).

Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6253.991 Kit includes: Adapter for GCX wall channel; arm, length 320mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load: 23 kg / 50,6 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit and single support arm: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; finish, adapter GCX wall channel: galvanized).

  Single support arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
  Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
  Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
  Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
Single Support arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6255.991 Kit includes: Adapter for horizontal standard runner; arm, length 224mm; cable hook; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; maximum load, support arm: 23 kg / 50,7 lbs maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, single support arm und adapter for horizontal standard runner: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated).

Single support arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
Single support arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

