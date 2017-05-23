By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: AG-0018-21; 12"(300mm) M Series Pivot Arm Kit.
IntelliVue MP20/30: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-31: 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 8-13 lb.(60N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: AG-0018-22; 8"(200mm) M Series Pivot Arm Kit.
