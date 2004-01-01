Terimleri ara

Yeni

Lumify

iOS Rigid Cable

Benzer ürünler bul

Lightning to USB-C rigid cable. Allows for the connection of the Lumify iOS Power Module to the iOS device when using either the iPhone or iPad cases. Rigid cable ensures secure & reliable connection between Lumify iOS Power Module & iOS device. Contains one rigid cable.

Bizimle iletişime geçin

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Sitemiz Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome veya Firefox'un en son sürümüyle en iyi şekilde görüntülenebilir.