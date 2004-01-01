Lightning to USB-C rigid cable. Allows for the connection of the Lumify iOS Power Module to the iOS device when using either the iPhone or iPad cases. Rigid cable ensures secure & reliable connection between Lumify iOS Power Module & iOS device. Contains one rigid cable.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Sitemiz Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome veya Firefox'un en son sürümüyle en iyi şekilde görüntülenebilir.