Terimleri ara

Yeni

dS MSK Coil S 1.5T

MR coil

Benzer ürünler bul

SmartWorkflow for MSK applications is powered by the dS MSK S (dStream MSK Small) Breeze coil. It delivers efficient workflow and high throughput with excellent image quality through a lightweight coil design and ease of positioning for MSK and other applications. dS MSK S can be used alone or in combination with MSK M to scan a wide range of anatomies (shoulder, knee, wrist, foot, and ankle), from adult to pediatric. Moreover, system architecture allows dS MSK S coil to be used for MSK examinations while the dS NeuroSpine coils are still present, connected and actively decoupled or can be combined with dS NeuroSpine coil for performing HeadNeck examinations or imaging smaller organs like prostate in combination with posterior coil. Feet first exams for most MSK studies are supported with the dS MSK S coil.

Bizimle iletişime geçin

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Teknik özellikler

Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • 19 cm
Weight
  • 0.74 kg
Dimension (Length x Width x Height)
  • 39 cm * 21 cm * 3 cm
Main Applications
  • Knee, foot, ankle, long bones, wrist, shoulder, pediatric, neuro, vascular
Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • 19 cm
Weight
  • 0.74 kg
See all specifications
Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • 19 cm
Weight
  • 0.74 kg
Dimension (Length x Width x Height)
  • 39 cm * 21 cm * 3 cm
Main Applications
  • Knee, foot, ankle, long bones, wrist, shoulder, pediatric, neuro, vascular

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

Sitemiz Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome veya Firefox'un en son sürümüyle en iyi şekilde görüntülenebilir.