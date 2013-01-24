Anasayfa
Multi-Patient Bridge

Multi-Patient

Bridge

The multi-patient bridge comes with a single Bluetooth router, power supply, USB cable, international wall outlet adapters, a mounting plate, and screws.

Features
Monitoring

Router connection/performance status
Capacity

Connection of up to 16 biosensors per router
Hands-Off

No cleaning or charging required
Room to Roam

30 m (100 ft) line of sight
Connections

POE and wall plug
Connectivity

Continuous connection while patient is ambulating
Professional Installation

Installed by Philips
Wired or Wireless

Ethernet cable and Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz/5 GHz)
Improvements

Software upgrades

