Universal Gating Interface

MR Patient Care

Connects cardiac output of Expression monitors to any MRI system that has its own wired gating cable or wireless interface feature and systems with vector gating (15ft / 4.57m).

Teknik özellikler

Unit of Measure
  • 1 each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Length
  • 15 ft.
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 866185 (Expression MR400)
  • 866120 (Expression MR200)
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
CE Certified
  • Yes
