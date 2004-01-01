Terimleri ara

Wireless ECG 2.0 Module

MR Patient Care

Wireless ECG module for use with the Expression MR200. Features adjustable networks. Built to order - 30 day lead time. Use with 989803152881 battery (sold separately).

Teknik özellikler

Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803176381
  • 989803170121
  • 989803152351
  • 989803152301
  • 989803152331
  • 989803185471
  • 989803185461
  • 989803185441
  • 989803152881
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Battery Power
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.150 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

