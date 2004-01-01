Terimleri ara

L12-3 ERGO Transducer

L12-3 ERGO Broadband linear array transducer

Benzer ürünler bul

The Philips L12-3 ERGO transducer is designed to increase comfort while scanning, specifically for longer periods of use. It includes a new ergonomic form factor and is lighter than the L12-3. The changes made to the transducer include, increased texture on the handle, more pronounced ledge, flatter housing at the nose and ruler lines at the top. Learn more about the L12-3 ERGO broadband linear array transducer in the specification table below.

Bizimle iletişime geçin

Teknik özellikler

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 160
Frequency range
  • 12-3 MHz
Array Type
  • Linear
Aperture
  • 38 mm
Applications
  • Vascular (carotid, arterial, and venous), Intervention, Bowel, MSK and small parts, And superficial imaging applications
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 160
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 160
Frequency range
  • 12-3 MHz
Array Type
  • Linear
Aperture
  • 38 mm
Applications
  • Vascular (carotid, arterial, and venous), Intervention, Bowel, MSK and small parts, And superficial imaging applications
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Sitemiz Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome veya Firefox'un en son sürümüyle en iyi şekilde görüntülenebilir.